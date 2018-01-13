New photography fest points lens at Austin’s unique character

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new festival kicked off Saturday with open houses held across the city in Austin.

It’s called FotoATX and the city said it’s meant to inspire locals and tourists to experience Austin’s unique character and voice through photography exhibits in sites all over town.

Several groups joined together, including the Austin Parks and Recreation Department, Cultural Arts Division and PrintAustin Festival, to display and promote the city’s visual arts and local talent.

At least 10 locations are holding shows across the city. For additional information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/FotoAtx or http://www.FOTOATX.org

Here is a listing of participating sites, exhibitions, and events provided by the Austin Parks and Recreation Department:

Asian American Resource Center (AARC)

8401 Cameron Road

Where I Belong

Exhibition Dates: Saturday January 13 – Friday June 29, 2018

Description: Co-curated by local Asian American photojournalist Lizzie Chen and the Asian American Resource Center, this exhibit portrays mixed-race Asian American Pacific Islander youth and teens at home in Austin. Multicultural families open their doors to share authentic lived experiences captured on film.

Austin Central Library (ACL)

710 West Cesar Chavez Street

George Brainard: Austin Originals: Portraits of the People That Shape Our City

Exhibition Dates: Saturday January 13 – Sunday February 18, 2018

Austin native George Brainard exhibits portraits of the musicians, artists, journalists, and other icons that make Austin unique. His photographs reveal connections, secrets and insights into the incomparable cultural engine that powers Austin life. Many images appeared in Austin Monthly magazine, and some are exclusive to this show.

Brush Square Museums (BSM)

Susanna Dickinson Museum

411 E 5th Street

Historic Downtown

Exhibition Dates: Saturday January 13 – Sunday February 18, 2018

Austin’s famous landmarks are featured in a photograph display of historical images of Texas’ first train depot, 6th Street, and others beloved by locals at the Susanna Dickinson Museum Library.

Dougherty Arts Center (DAC)

1110 Barton Springs Road

Nancy Mims: Terra Incognita

Exhibition Dates: Saturday January 13 – Saturday February 3, 2018

Artist’s talk: Wednesday January 24, 7 – 8PM

It begins with a walk. Cracks on a sidewalk. Birds on a line, then suddenly in flight. Nancy Mims’ work starts with her daily practice of walking and looking. Tracing a meandering route through her neighborhood, she fills her camera with bits and pieces of what she encounters. Her meticulous process of editing results in a photography collection that reflects this elegant order, and depicts those chaotic forces of change in action, frozen in the moment.

Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center (ESB-MACC)

600 River Street

Su-Realidad (Your Reality): An Exploration of Surreal Photography and Installation Art

Exhibition Dates: Saturday January 13 – Saturday March 3, 2018

This youth installation photography exhibit is curated by the twelve members of the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center teen leadership program, Caminos, which empowers Austin teens to carve their path in the creative arts. Su-Realidad features the unbridled imagination of Austin’s youth.

Elisabet Ney Museum (Ney)

304 E. 44th Street

AWXAW: Austin Women By Austin Women

Exhibition Dates: Thursday January 11 – Sunday February 18, 2018

Artists’ Talk: Saturday January 27, 2 – 3PM

Austin is a unique city and its people are what make it great. In this gallery show, Austin women at work and play, pioneering, bold and creative, are revealed by Austin women photographers. Learn more about the wealth of energy and spirit Austin women bring to both sides of the camera, through works by Ave Bonar, Amalia Diaz, Christa Blackwood, Hannah Neal and Erica Wilkins, at the home of one of Austin’s most spirited women, Elisabet Ney.

George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center (GWC)

1165 Angelina Street

Juntos/Together: Black and Brown Activism in Austin from 1970 – 1983

Exhibition Dates: Thursday January 11 – Monday April 16, 2018

Curators’ Talk: Tuesday January 30, 6:30 – 8PM

Children’s Program: Identity and Activism: Youth Read-in (Black History Month Kids Day), Saturday February 17, 1 – 3:00PM In collaboration with Black History Month Kids Day, Alan Garcia and Rachel E. Winston will host a youth focused read-in on identity and activism. Free books will be provided to the first 25 participants.

Film Screening & Discussion: 1983 Klan March in Austin Texas, Thursday April 5, 7 – 8:30PM

This exhibition focuses on expressions of solidarity between African American and Latino activists during a period of social change demanded by two of the city’s visible ethnic groups. Curated by Alan Garcia and Rachel E. Winston, the exhibition of archival photographs are on view at the George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural & Genealogy Center from January 9 to April 16, 2018. Garcia is the founder of ATX Barrio Archive and Winston is the Black Diaspora Archivist of the Benson Latin American Studies and Collections at the University of Texas

Lewis Carnegie Gallery (LCG)

1312 East Cesar Chavez Street

Sev Coursen: Built Environments

Exhibition Dates: Saturday January 13 – Thursday January 25, 2018

Artist’s Talk: Saturday January 20, 3 – 4PM

Using color, composition, and patience, Sev Coursen documents buildings and other environments across Texas.

McCallum High School Arts Department (McC)

5600 Sunshine Drive

Process Repeated

Exhibition Dates: Saturday January 13 – Tuesday February 13, 2018

Photos from students in McCallum High School’s Photography program. Artists include Liliana Aleman, Madison Olsen, Gerardo Galindo, and Finn Corbett.

Old Bakery and Emporium (OBE)

1006 Congress Avenue

Photograph in Imagery

Exhibition Dates: Friday January 5 – Wednesday January 31, 2018

Photo processing has changed rapidly in the last few years. Time honored, straight-from-the-camera photos and those that are digitally modified, printed on paper, canvas, or metals are featured in this exhibition. Artists include Michael Smith, Pete Holland, Dwight Casey, Roger McBee, David Parsons, and Chris Cina.