Half of Llano Police Dept. including chief placed on paid suspension

FILE - Llano Police Department vehicle (Llano Police Department Facebook Photo)
LLANO, Texas (KXAN) – Four people in the Llano Police Department, including Police Chief Kevin Ratliff, are now on paid suspension, said Llano County District Attorney Sonny McAfee.

The chief and two police officers – Patrol Officer Aimee Shannon and Sergeant Jared Latta — were placed on suspension on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation.

The DA said his office and the Texas Rangers are conducting the investigation. McAfee did not say what they are investigating.

In November, Llano Officer Grant Harden was placed on paid suspension in a separate investigation after a grand jury issued a six-count indictment.

The three new suspensions are unrelated to that case, the DA said.

There are nine people employed the Llano Police Department, per its website. One of the nine is an administrative assistant, the other eight are uniformed.

