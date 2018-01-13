Construction delay forces some St. Ed’s students into hotels

Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Months after they were supposed to move in to a new dorm, some Saint Edward’s University students are finally moving in … to a hotel.

Students who signed up to move into The Pavilions, which remains under construction, instead moved into extra on-campus housing or into hotels on Saturday.

KXAN caught up with one student moving into her hotel, who says being off campus is hurting her experience.

“It’s very disappointing — just because on campus, I could walk everywhere,” said St. Edward’s student Alexis Christiansen. “I didn’t have to worry about rushing to school to find a parking spot because parking is very limited.”

A construction shortage is being blamed for the delay in completing the new dorm.

