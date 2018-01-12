Woman, two children injured in northwest Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman and two children were injured in a crash in northwest Austin, Friday night. The injured woman has potentially critical injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

Medics were called to the two-vehicle crash at the Research Boulevard service road northbound and Oak Knoll Drive at 9:52 p.m. The two children, who were rushed to Dell Children’s Medical Center, have potentially serious injuries.

Six patients in all were reported. Some of the injured were initially trapped in a vehicle.