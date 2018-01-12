Texas Tech student gets flak from TSA for ‘Guns Up’ gesture at Houston airport

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Texas Tech University sophomore Diana Durkin faced extra scrutiny from the Transportation Security Administration when she threw up the hand signal for “Guns Up” when she saw a fellow fan in the security checkpoint line at a Houston airport.

“I see somebody wearing a Texas Tech hoodie,” Durkin said. “I love my school, I love Texas Tech. I’m so proud to be a Red Raider so I see it and I’m like, ‘Hey!’ [with a gun hand symbol for the school].”

This started when Durkin was in her hometown of Houston to help her mother with her business after it was flooded by Hurricane Harvey. She said she woke up late on Jan. 6 and rushed to the airport to make her flight back to Lubbock.

She meant it as a fan gesture, but Durkin said a TSA agent pulled her out of line based on waving a gun symbol in the air. Durkin said the TSA agent patted her down, checked her baggage and ran her identification cards before letting her go with a warning.

Durkin tweeted about the incident shortly after and it quickly went viral.

In the airport security line and I see someone wearing a Texas Tech hoodie and I look at them and do the gun hand signal because wreck em amiright tsa is now pulling me aside to talk to me :(( — diana (@dianadurkin) January 6, 2018

Although she laughs about the incident now, Durkin said she’s grateful she did not get in trouble with security.

“You can’t do stuff like that in an airport, this could have been a lot more serious than it was and you need to be more careful with what you do,” Durkin said.