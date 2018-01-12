Texas sets up donation page for Andrew Jones

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas has set up a donation page for sophomore basketball player Andrew Jones. Jones was recently diagnosed with leukemia and donations are to assist the family.

The university will cover most medical expenses, but the fundraiser is geared toward helping the family with other medical costs and or needs.

The press release from UT states this is the only family-approved donation page. All donations are reviewed to coincide with NCAA rules.

“We hope everyone will keep Andrew in your daily thoughts and prayers,” wrote the school in a press release. “Andrew and his family need your support to help him fight this battle to recovery.”

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the site had raised more than $27,000 in donations from 328 people.

Here is the official donation page: www.thelonghornfoundation.com/aj1