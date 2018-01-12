Texas’ newest indoor water park opens in North Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KXAN) — A giant 80,000 square foot indoor/outdoor water park with a retractable roof opened in North Texas Friday.

Epic Waters features 11 water slides, some of which actually wind through the outside of the building. The water park is now home to the longest indoor lazy river in Texas as well as a 10,000-square-foot outdoor wave pool.

The water park holds the record for the largest indoor waterpark under a single curved retractable roof in the United States. On days when the weather is nice, the company can open the roof at the touch of a button.

The Dallas area is also home to another indoor water park, the Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine. Schlitterbahn also operates an indoor/outdoor water park in Galveston.