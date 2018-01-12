Texas dad shot in deadly plot seeks to halt son’s execution

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The father of a 38-year-old suburban Houston man on Texas death row is seeking clemency for his son who is set to die next month for arranging the shooting deaths of his mother and brother.

Kent Whitaker also was shot in the 2003 attack at the family’s home in Sugar Land that evidence showed was organized by his son, Thomas “Bart” Whitaker, so he could collect a $1 million inheritance.

Thomas Whitaker’s execution is set for Feb. 22.

In a petition Thursday to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, attorneys for the prisoner say Kent Whitaker favors his son’s sentence be commuted to life in prison and that the execution would “permanently compound” his suffering and grief.

The actual gunman is serving life. A third participant received 15 years.