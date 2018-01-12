Tech could help keep city pools open longer, avoid chlorine-related shutdowns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You wouldn’t think it in the middle of January, but Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department’s Aquatics Division is running on all cylinders to prep for the summer season. Sunday marks the first hiring date for the season.

“This, believe it or not, is one of the busiest times for our division,” Jodi Jay, Division Manager for Parks and Rec’s Aquatics Division said.

Last year, critical maintenance issues forced two pools to shut down. Over the last several months, there’s been controversy at City Hall over to prevent others at risk from a similar fate.

Parks & Rec is now asking city council to approve $300,000 in funding, plus a $9,000 annual fee for technology that would allow the Aquatics Division to test chemical levels at city pools remotely. The idea is to keep neighborhood pools up and running longer this summer.

Tonight at 10, KXAN’s Kylie McGivern explains how the technology would work, and asks parents if they think it’s worth the cost.

The city will still need help manning these pools with 700 lifeguards it hopes to hire before summer. For details, click here.