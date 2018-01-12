Supreme Court to hear appeal over Texas redistricting

Central Texas Congressional Districts from the State of Texas.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear Texas’ appeal to preserve congressional and legislative districts that a lower court struck down as racially discriminatory.

The justices said Friday they will review a lower-court ruling that found problems with two congressional districts and statehouse districts in four counties.

The lower court had ordered the districts redrawn in time for the 2018 elections, but the Supreme Court blocked those orders last year.

Primary elections are scheduled for March under the existing, challenged maps.

The court probably will hear arguments in April and decide the case by late June.

The dispute over the Texas maps focuses on racial discrimination and is separate from the high court’s ongoing consideration of excessive partisanship in redistricting in Maryland and Wisconsin.

