Second person dies from crash off I-35 bridge in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A 28-year-old woman died two days after the car she was in plunged from an Interstate 35 bridge in Georgetown, Texas.

Georgetown police said Kelisha Preece died Thursday night just after 10. The driver, Derrick Kennie, died at the scene of the crash Tuesday afternoon. The third passenger is still in “very critical” condition at Seton Williamson County Hospital.

Investigators say the Toyota Camry the three were in was headed north around 4 p.m., but it appeared the driver missed the exit. Witnesses said the car went off the road into the median, apparently to cross into the northbound frontage road. However, one witness said it appeared the driver didn’t know the bridge was ahead and that he couldn’t drive onto the frontage road.

Police say the car landed upside down in Berry Creek after a 60-foot drop. First responders and witnesses pulled the three from the crushed car.