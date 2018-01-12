People go bananas over Sam’s Club closing deals

Related Coverage Sam’s Club abruptly closes several stores across Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — While no Sam’s Club stores are closing in the Austin-area, the 63 stores that are closing across the country are offering deep discounts to get rid of inventory.

In San Antonio, the line at the store closing at the corner of US 281 and Bitters Road was longer than some Black Friday lines. One person on Facebook posted the line was a mile long. Everyone posted the store was selling everything at 25 percent off.

The company says approximately 10 of the shuttered Sam’s Club stores will be repurposed into e-commerce distribution sites.