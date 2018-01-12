Mental health classes launch at Travis Co. Jail for inmates’ families

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Austin in an effort to decrease the number of inmates with mental illness incarcerated in the jail.

NAMI will offer its second in a series of classes for family members and friends of inmates currently incarcerated at the Travis County Jail, later this month. The agency wants to provide resources to families so they can be proactive when it comes to seeing the signs and symptoms of what a relapse might look like.

“Because so often what we know is that when families and individuals who are navigating mental health issues aren’t educated, they often times are waiting until they are in crisis to reach out for help,” said Karen Ranus, executive director of NAMI Austin. “Crisis is not the best place to be getting the help that you need.”

The four-hour free course offers families critical education about mental health and support services to better equip them to handle their loved one and his or her mental illness when they are released from jail and hopefully, prevent another stint in jail.

In Travis County alone, 33 percent of the inmates in the jail have some form of mental illness.

“They need to go to mental health providers and get the help that they need before they get incarcerated,” explained Sheriff Sally Hernandez. “We have to figure out how we can not only help the inmates, but help the families and empower those families to address this problem.”

KXAN’s Brittany Glas talks with one woman personally impacted by mental illness tonight at 6 p.m.