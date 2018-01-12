Jury finds Austin man guilty of murdering florist delivery driver

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Travis County jury deliberated for less than three before they came to the decision to convict Dedric Dixon in the 2016 murder of Carlos Swist.

During the trial, which started on Tuesday, prosecutors said Swist was shot and killed stemming from an argument with Dixon over a $5 bill dropped inside a convenience store.

Surveillance video from March 1, 2016 showed Dixon following Swist down Springdale Road. Police say Dixon shot at Swist’s work van numerous times.

When Swist was shot in the head, he ended up crashing the van. A detective with the Austin Police Department testified that at the time of the crash, Swist still had his foot on the accelerator. The detective said the van’s continuously spinning tires caught the brush on fire underneath the vehicle.

According to an arrest affidavit, Swist’s girlfriend said before the crash, he called her to tell her about an altercation he had with a man at the corner store. The clerk told police he remembered Swist and an unknown man, later identified as Dixon, 46, were arguing over money that had fallen on the floor.

Dixon’s sentencing phase started immediately after the jury found him guilty. He could face five to 99 years in prison.