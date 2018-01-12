From smart toilets to self-driving luggage, gadgets get weird at CES

By Published: Updated:
All kinds of strange gadgets were shown off at CES in 2018 (NBC News Photo)
All kinds of strange gadgets were shown off at CES in 2018 (NBC News Photo)

LAS VEGAS (NBC News) — Between smart running shoes, a smart fragrance machine and even a smart toilet, there was no shortage of new and somewhat wacky devices at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show.

“This year at CES if you didn’t put Alexa in your light switch or toilet or mirror maybe you wish you had” says CNET’s Lindsey Turrentine. In fact, for six thousand dollars, you can get Alexa to flush the toliet for you!

Other gadgets include self driving luggage, a robotic dog, and a robot that will fold laundry for you.

There is little that technology can’t do at CES, but consumers will have the final say on which technology they’re ready to embrace.

