Events you can participate in this weekend to honor MLK’s legacy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — April 4, 2018 will mark 50 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated while standing on the balcony of a Memphis motel.

Today, his legacy continues through various events held across the country. In Central Texas, there are several events planned throughout the weekend leading up to MLK Jr. Day on Monday.

Here’s how you can get involved:

Saturday, Jan. 13

United Way for Greater Austin is hosting several MLK Day of Service initiatives across the area, some of which span Saturday and Monday.

Several clean-ups are scheduled along MLK Jr. Boulevard in Austin. The projects will center around MLK Jr. Boulevard between US 183 and Chicon Streets including local churches, parks and community centers. To find an event near you, click here.

The 2018 MLK Youth Scholarship Awards will be presented at the MLK Youth Scholarship Awards Program at the Austin Community College’s Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd., Building 8000 in the Multipurpose Room, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The program will recognize high school nominees and award eight scholarship winners.

Monday, Jan. 15

Austin’s 25th Annual MLK Community March, Rally and Cultural Festival. The program will begin at 9 a.m. at the University of Texas at the MLK Statue near 21st Street and Speedway. The March will continue on to the south steps of the State Capitol for a short program and marchers will continue on to the historic Huston-Tillotson University, where exciting activities are planned until 3 p.m.

In San Marcos the day will be observed by the Dunbar Heritage Association and supporters with a ceremonial wreath-laying at 9:30 a.m. at the Memorial Crossroads (MLK Drive at LBJ Drive) followed by a silent march to Greater Bethel Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Then, the Peace Pie Social gets underway at 10:20 a.m. with speakers followed by entertainment, games, movies and fun.

In Georgetown, a march begins at noon at the Williamson County Courthouse, 710 S. Main St. The seven-block march ends at Macedonia Baptist Church, 206 Martin Luther King Jr. St. A program beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church features guest speakers Daniel Blaine, pastor of Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church of Bartlett, and Rev. Steve Miller, project director and founder of the HBCU Truth & Reconciliation Oral History Project.

Williamson County’s Day of Service with the United Way is scheduled for MLK Day. Click here to volunteer in Williamson County.