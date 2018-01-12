Elderly man reported missing in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police need help finding 86-year-old Cleo Perkins, who was last seen in east Austin Friday morning.

Police issued the alert because Perkins has medical conditions that could be dangerous to his health. He was last seen on Kay Street, near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Goodwin Avenue, around 9:30 a.m.

Perkins is described as a black man, 5-foot-7 and 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a VA baseball cap, gray and black long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police or the Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.