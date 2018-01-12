El Chilito hosting ‘Bidi Bidi Brunch Brunch’ in honor of Selena

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Selena (and taco) fans rejoice — you can combine two of your favorite things this weekend at a brunch at El Chilito.

The restaurant has been periodically holding what it’s calling “Bidi Bidi Brunch Brunch,” a themed event celebrating all things Selena Quintanilla. Its next one is Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2219 Manor Rd. starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.

“If you feel so inclined, bring your amigos and come dressed as 👑 LA REINA 👑, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez!” the restaurant posted in a Facebook event.

It has discounts on food and drinks, along with a taco-themed photo booth, art and t-shirts for sale, and, of course “Selena music, all the time, always.”

The next event will be Sunday, Feb. 11.