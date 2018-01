GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A 20-year-old Bertram man died early Friday morning when he crashed his pickup truck just east of Georgetown.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Paulino Luna, Jr. was driving westbound on State Highway 29 around 12:30 a.m. when he left the road and hit a tree. The truck then rolled. Luna, who authorities say was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his truck.

Luna died at the scene.