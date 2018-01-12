Balloons line Fredericksburg streets to remember 2-year-old boy

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — Balloons lined parts of Fredericksburg on Friday to remember a 2-year-old boy whose favorite thing was colorful balloons.

Noah Munn passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 7 in Fredericksburg, according to his obituary. His parents, Bryan and LaShea Itz Munn, posted memories of their son on Facebook:

Saturday night we had the greatest time with our little boy. He was running around the house, throwing balls over our balcony, watching tv on the bar, eating cookies, and just being his normal, happy self. After a full night of playing, my dad read him some bed time stories, we tucked him in, and I told him I loved him. Unknowingly those would be the last words I ever said to my little man. Noah passed away some time in the middle of the night, quietly and peacefully.

Community members got together to put up balloons around town. “We can not thank everyone enough. Seeing all the “bamoons” light up our world,” his mother said, referencing what their son called balloons. Noah was laid to rest Friday afternoon.

Those wanting to make a memorial contribution to Noah’s memory can do so at the Noah Wayne Memorial Fund or the charity of their choice.