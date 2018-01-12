Austin vying to host U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials

People pass by the statue of Stevie Ray Vaughan on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at Auditorium Shores in Austin, where music festivals have been held throughout the years. (KXAN/Chris Davis)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is one of four cities that has declared its intent to submit bids to host the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Marathon.

Houston hosted the trials in 2012 and more recently Los Angeles in 2016. Currently Atlanta, Georgia; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Orlando, Florida; and Austin have declared their intent to bid — all four cities are new to the bidding process.

“To have four new bidders for the Olympic Trials Marathon speaks to the attractiveness of the property and the support for our increasingly successful American marathon corps,” USATF CEO Max Siegel said in a press release. “We look forward to taking the Olympic Trials to a new city to select one of the world’s best Olympic marathon teams.”

During the Olympic Trials, both the women’s and men’s marathon are held on the same day.  The top three finishers in each race make the U.S. Olympic Team.

Final bids for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Marathon are due March 19. The USATF will make a final decision on the host city by this spring.

The 2020 Summer Olympics will be held in Tokyo.

 

