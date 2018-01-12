AFD fighting ‘heavily involved’ fire in southeast Austin

AFD fought a fire on Spring Fever Trail in southeast Austin on Jan. 12, 2018 (AFD Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fire crews battled a “heavily involved” house fire in southeast Austin Friday morning.

Video from the scene shows flames engulfing the two-story house and the surrounding yard, leaving charred fence and grass on the property of 6401 Spring Fever Trail.

The Austin Fire Department received a call about the fire around 9:20 a.m. As of 10 a.m., AFD said they were fighting the fire defensively.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, Austin-Travis County EMS said. It is not known if that person was a resident or a fire fighter.

This is a developing story and KXAN is sending a crew to the scene. This will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

