VIDEO: Texas native escapes California mudslide in Prius

BURBANK, Calif. (KXAN) — A man from Dallas incredibly escaped a mudslide chasing him and his girlfriend down a hill in Burbank, California on Thursday.

Video taken by Burbank firefighters showed the Prius — as some put it — “bobsledding” down the hill, riding the wave of mud.

Desionne Franklin told local news affiliate KTLA that conditions quickly got worse when they began evacuating. “I ran back in the house and said, ‘Hey, we don’t have time for that. We have to leave right now.”

Franklin says when they got halfway down the hill, he felt a burst of water hit the back of the car. “I guess this is going to be it for me, right here,” he thought.

He was able to maneuver the car down the hill and out of the torrent of mud and water — and the car still works fine. He told KTLA, “I didn’t even know a Prius could hold up in nothing like that.”

According to the Associated Press, 17 people from ages 3 to 89 are confirmed dead in the mudslides that have ravaged Southern California, and eight others remain unaccounted for.

Read the full story at KTLA.com.