VIDEO: Semi truck rolled onto its side, possibly from strong winds

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A semi truck rolled over onto its side in southeast Austin, possibly due to the strong winds whipping Central Texas reaching up to 45 mph.

Sam Riojas sent video of the semi leaning against the guardrail on Metropolis Drive, just north of Burleson Road, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The driver, who did not appear to be injured, was seen taking pictures of the damage as firefighters and police arrived.

While Austin police could not confirm the initial crash was caused by wind, a tow truck crew was having difficulty righting the semi because of the strong wind around 6 p.m.