VIDEO: Semi truck rolled onto its side, possibly from strong winds

By Published:
Semi truck rolled onto its side, possibly due to high wind, on Metropolis Drive near Burleson Road on Jan. 11, 2018 (Courtesy/Sam Riojas)
Semi truck rolled onto its side, possibly due to high wind, on Metropolis Drive near Burleson Road on Jan. 11, 2018 (Courtesy/Sam Riojas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A semi truck rolled over onto its side in southeast Austin, possibly due to the strong winds whipping Central Texas reaching up to 45 mph.

Sam Riojas sent video of the semi leaning against the guardrail on Metropolis Drive, just north of Burleson Road, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The driver, who did not appear to be injured, was seen taking pictures of the damage as firefighters and police arrived.

While Austin police could not confirm the initial crash was caused by wind, a tow truck crew was having difficulty righting the semi because of the strong wind around 6 p.m.

Semi truck rolled onto its side, possibly due to high wind, on Metropolis Drive near Burleson Road on Jan. 11, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)
Semi truck rolled onto its side, possibly due to high wind, on Metropolis Drive near Burleson Road on Jan. 11, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s