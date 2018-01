Austin (KXAN) — Austin Police have the uppder deck of I-35 shut down while officers look into a crash involving a police officer and K9 officer.

No word yet on the cause, but police say the crash involves a truck, an on duty officer and a K9 officer. No injuries reported. The officer was taken to UMC Brackenridge and the K9 was taken to a veterinarian as a precaution.

APD hopes to have the upper deck open soon.

Watch KXAN News Today for updates starting at 4:30 a.m.