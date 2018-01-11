Sheriff: Crash causes major damage to traffic signal in Round Rock

Williamson County Sheriff's Office vehicle (KXAN File Photo)
Williamson County (KXAN) — Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody has a traffic alert for Round Rock drivers.

He says a crash at the intersection of RM 260 and Cornerwood Drive caused major damage to the traffic signal. Sheriff Chody says lights could be out until at least 6 a.m. or 7 a.m.

For now use the intersection as a four way stop. He says TxDOT is going to place temporary stop signs until the lights are working again.

According to the sheriff the crash did not cause any injuries.

