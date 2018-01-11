Sam’s Club abruptly closes several stores across Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following reports of several Sam’s Club stores closing in the Houston area, KXAN has confirmed none of the six stores in the Austin area have been closed.

KPRC in Houston reports three locations across the area were closed as of Thursday morning. A spokesperson for Walmart told KPRC the pharmacies at the closed locations will remain open until Jan. 26 so people can pick up their medications. KPRC also reports one store in San Antonio is also slated to close.

Some employees told KHOU 11 News they only learned of the closure when they showed up for work Thursday morning.

A spokesperson told KXAN the stores in Central Texas are not slated for closure. A phone call to one of the stores indicated they were all open as well.

The news of the store closures came on the same day Walmart announced it’s increasing the starting wage for all hourly associates at its stores to $11. The company is also providing a one-time cash bonus for eligible associates of up to $1,000.