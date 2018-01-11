New Texas Capitol security measures aimed at preventing ‘physical combat’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New security rules at the Texas Capitol are meant to curb violent protests while protecting free speech, the Department of Public Safety said in a release announcing the changes effective immediately.

“It has been observed that some individuals or groups seek violent confrontations during protests and equip themselves for physical combat,” DPS said in a release Thursday, explaining that much of the new rules ban items that could be used in that way. Additionally, while citizens have a right to counter protest, DPS says they “must do so at a distance sufficient to avoid physical altercations.”

Below is a list of items that will not be allowed, although DPS may also prohibit other items:

Firearms and other deadly weapons, except when authorized under License to Carry authority

Improvised items used to lock a person to another person or object

Plastic bottles containing alcohol or non-consumable substances

Open flame torches

Metal signs

Metal, plastic, and wood objects longer than 12 inches

Sticks or other objects with protruding nails

Balloons not filled with air, oxygen or helium

Bricks, stones or rocks

Projectile launchers, including water cannons

Spray paint cans

Gas masks or similar equipment

Glass bottles

Hammers

Crow bars

Toxic fluid, gas or solids in any container

Improvised shields

Helmets

Drones

Pepper spray

Tasers

“These measures are aimed at preventing violent confrontations during protests and demonstrations; maintaining order; and protecting all Capitol visitors from injury or infringement of constitutional rights,” DPS said.