New Texas Capitol security measures aimed at preventing ‘physical combat’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New security rules at the Texas Capitol are meant to curb violent protests while protecting free speech, the Department of Public Safety said in a release announcing the changes effective immediately.
“It has been observed that some individuals or groups seek violent confrontations during protests and equip themselves for physical combat,” DPS said in a release Thursday, explaining that much of the new rules ban items that could be used in that way. Additionally, while citizens have a right to counter protest, DPS says they “must do so at a distance sufficient to avoid physical altercations.”
Below is a list of items that will not be allowed, although DPS may also prohibit other items:
- Firearms and other deadly weapons, except when authorized under License to Carry authority
- Improvised items used to lock a person to another person or object
- Plastic bottles containing alcohol or non-consumable substances
- Open flame torches
- Metal signs
- Metal, plastic, and wood objects longer than 12 inches
- Sticks or other objects with protruding nails
- Balloons not filled with air, oxygen or helium
- Bricks, stones or rocks
- Projectile launchers, including water cannons
- Spray paint cans
- Gas masks or similar equipment
- Glass bottles
- Hammers
- Crow bars
- Toxic fluid, gas or solids in any container
- Improvised shields
- Helmets
- Drones
- Pepper spray
- Tasers
“These measures are aimed at preventing violent confrontations during protests and demonstrations; maintaining order; and protecting all Capitol visitors from injury or infringement of constitutional rights,” DPS said.