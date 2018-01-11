Low-cost veterinary clinic opens new facility in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s low-cost spay and neuter clinic, Emancipet, is getting a nice new home — a facility it says is state-of-the-art and doubles the size of some of its other clinics.

Little Woody, an 11-week-old puppy, also has a new home.

“You’re a good puppy — you’re a good boy!” his owner, Constance Misenhimer, told him.

He snuggled into her arms after getting treated at Emancipet and looked around curiously in the clinic’s waiting room. Misenheimer was calm, focused on her dog — not on the expense of the visit — because Emancipet does things a little differently.

“We’ve always brought our dogs here. A long time ago, I used to use our vet down the street, and it was $300-$400 almost every time,” Misenheimer said.

Emancipet is working to build a national nonprofit low-cost veterinary care system, and it hopes its latest addition in Central Austin will be a model for future clinics. Its other clinics in Austin, Pflugerville, Killeen, Houston and Philadelphia are only able to perform lab tests, but the new Central Austin clinic is adding treatments and eventually dental work and specialized surgeries.

“It’s kind of a testing lab for us,” said Emancipet Vice President Ian Hallett, who hopes they can incorporate lessons they learn at the new clinic to better improve the other ones.

Ninja is already benefiting from the new model. The dog, clad in a red sweatshirt, got tested for heartworm — and he can get the treatment if he comes up positive. Fortunately, that wasn’t necessary this visit.

“He’s negative,” the vet told his owner.

“That is amazing news, Ninja!” his owner said, as Ninja wagged his tail.

The new clinic has its grand opening Thursday at 1030 Norwood Park Blvd., Suite 316.