Gov. Abbott sets Texas candidate record for most cash on hand

Related Coverage Taking on Gov. Abbott will be a steep climb for opponents

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the last half of 2017, Gov. Greg Abbott managed to raise another $9 million to add to his already large campaign war chest.

Now with $43.3 million in his campaign fund, Abbott has set a record for the most cash on hand a Texas statewide candidate has ever reported. According to Abbott’s campaign, more than 53 percent of the donations came from first-time donors and 85 percent of all donors are Texans.

“There is more work to be done, and with the upcoming campaign in full swing, I will continue to promote ideas that will continue to elevate the Lone Star State to new heights,” said Abbott in a press release.

The sheer amount of money Abbott has will make it tough for opponents to claim the governor’s seat.

“That war chest sends a signal to people that any challenge to Gov. Abbott is going to be met with a massive retaliation, if you will,” said Jim Henson with the Texas Policy Project.