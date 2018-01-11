FULL VIDEO: 6-year-old Sutherland Springs shooting survivor finally goes home

By Published:
Ryland Ward riding in a SAFD fire truck on his way home on Jan. 11, 2018. (WOAI)
Ryland Ward riding in a SAFD fire truck on his way home on Jan. 11, 2018. (WOAI)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Ryland Ward received the best seat a child could ask for on his much-anticipated 30-mile drive home from San Antonio to Sutherland Springs. Seated in the front passenger seat of a fire truck, Ward waved at well-wishers who lined the route.

Ward, 6, is the youngest survivor of the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on Nov. 5, 2017. Ward’s stepmother and two stepsisters died in the attack. 

The boy, who was shot five times, received a full police escort after being hospitalized for two months.

Ryland Ward's escort on Jan. 11, 2018. (WOAI)
Ryland Ward’s escort on Jan. 11, 2018. (WOAI)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s