FULL VIDEO: 6-year-old Sutherland Springs shooting survivor finally goes home

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Ryland Ward received the best seat a child could ask for on his much-anticipated 30-mile drive home from San Antonio to Sutherland Springs. Seated in the front passenger seat of a fire truck, Ward waved at well-wishers who lined the route.

Ward, 6, is the youngest survivor of the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on Nov. 5, 2017. Ward’s stepmother and two stepsisters died in the attack.

The boy, who was shot five times, received a full police escort after being hospitalized for two months.