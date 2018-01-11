Family back in their once flooded home thanks to Habitat for Humanity

By Published:
Velazquez family home finished by Habitat for Humanity in Taylor, Texas (KXAN Photo)
Velazquez family home finished by Habitat for Humanity in Taylor, Texas (KXAN Photo)

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A family is back in their home more than two years after it was destroyed by the Memorial Day weekend floods.

The Velazquez home on West Sixth Street in Taylor was pushed off its foundation by the floodwaters in 2015, and Habitat for Humanity helped rebuild it.

When the build was almost done in November, a trailer full of project equipment was stolen and found days later — all of its contents gone. 

The family says they are ready to start over. “It’s a blessing and it’s really great and I’m happy to move in,” Christopher Velazquez said.

On average, it takes Habitat for Humanity about 200 volunteers and 2,200 hours to rebuild a home.

To help out with a build or donate, visit Habitat for Humanity of Williamson County online.

