As more bacteria become resistant to antibiotics, UT using new testing method

A depiction of the method developed by UT biologists to tests a large number of potential drugs fro their ability to fight infections. A peptide (red) is tethered to the the cell surface that acts like a free floating drug would in the human body (Photo by Ashley Tucker/ Ut Austin)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Scientists at the University of Texas at Austin are working to screen hundreds of thousands of potential drugs used to fight infections. They believe this technique could help find new pathways to health in a world where more and more bacteria are resistant to antibiotics.

Their method for testing has found a way to gather information about a massive number (trillions) of possible molecules, a spokesperson for the College of Natural Sciences said.

They say this innovation is timely because no new class of antibiotics has been developed in 40 years. The university also cites a statistic from the World Health Organization that antibiotics have added about 20 years to the average human life span.

