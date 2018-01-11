Alleged high school prank went unnoticed for years

Pranksters at an Albuquerque high school etched male genitalia across a large portion of a practice field back in 2014 (KRQE Photo)
ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – A high school is still the victim of an embarrassing prank drawn on a practice field four years later.

An aerial view of La Cueva High School when searching on Bing.com maps shows male genitalia etched across a large portion of a practice field.

Albuquerque Public Schools said the image is four years old. The school was made aware of it back then and fixed the destruction to the field.

Apparently, Bing just has not taken the image down in all that time.

A former student was amused to find it while looking on Zillow.com for the value of his parents’ house near the school to try and sell it.

“I think [my parents] would prefer that it’s not there if someone else is looking for their house and trying to buy it,” said Kelly Pasecoff. “It’s truly surprising it’s been four years without anybody seeing anything or saying anything. I mean, just the casual report to Bing up to this point.”

The high school has a new principal since the alleged prank, so the current administration did not know who was responsible for putting those images on the football field four years ago.

All in all, even some La Cueva parents say it’s harmless fun.

“It’s inappropriate but I don’t think it’s that bad,” added parent Vanessa Bargas.

The district did not know about the aerial view until KXAN sister station KRQE called them. They got in contact with Microsoft which says it’s working to take down the image.

