Willie Nelson cancels shows due to illness

SAN DIEGO (KXAN) — Musician Willie Nelson abruptly canceled his San Diego show Saturday, after playing partway through his first song before leaving the stage with what appeared to be breathing issues. He followed by canceling subsequent shows due to illness.

The San Diego Union-Tribune first reported the Nelson was ill Monday. The singer’s publicist told the paper he had “a bad cold or the flu” and was headed home to Texas to recuperate.

Fans who attended the show Saturday had their money refunded. A number of shows are listed as “canceled” on Nelson’s website.