Where to see Houston Astros players (and the trophy) in Austin Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Astros fans can hang out with some of their favorite players and grab pictures of the World Series trophy in Austin Wednesday.

Here’s a timeline of three events where third baseman J.D. Davis, pitcher James Hoyt and pitcher Brad Peacock will be:

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Pluckers Wing Bar on 3909 S. Lamar Blvd.

While not an autograph session, players will interact with fans and play trivia, where prizes will be awarded

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Academy Sports and Outdoors on 5400 Brodie Lane in Sunset Valley

Passes to hold a place in line for the autograph session will be handed out 2 hours before the start of the event, and are also good for a photo with the trophy

Players will sign a commemorative World Champion autograph card

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Caravan Jam at the Long Center on 701 W. Riverside Dr.

Players (and the trophy) will make a 30 minute appearance and participate in a Q&A, as well as play games with a few fans

The rest of the event features a DJ, inflatables, food trucks, face painters and caricaturists

All events are free. Players and the trophy will next head to San Antonio on Thursday.