WATCH: Lemurs mob BBC reporter

BBC reporter Alex Dunlop getting mobbed by a pack of lemurs. (BBC)
BANHAM, England (KXAN/NBC News) — A British news reporter had to do multiple takes after he was mobbed by a pack of lemurs at an English zoo.

BBC reporter Alex Dunlop was trying to tape a report at the Banham Zoo in Norfolk but some of the zoo’s lemurs took it upon themselves to steal the show. The lemurs jumped onto his shoulders and some even started chewing on his fingers, which didn’t sound like fun.

“And I’m at one of the region’s zoos where they’re doing their annual stock take of animals,” says Dunlop while laughing, before one lemur nips at him. “Ow, ow you little ****.”

At one point there were a total of four lemurs hanging onto Dunlop.

After his shoot, Dunlop tweeted that “no lemurs were hurt in the making of this movie.”

 

 

