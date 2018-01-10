Accidental fire led to evacuation of downtown Austin’s W Hotel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters put out a second-alarm fire inside the W Hotel in downtown Austin, Wednesday afternoon. People evacuated from the building are being allowed to return.

Crews responded at 2:45 p.m. to the hotel and residential building at 200 Lavaca St. and reported the fire was out at 3:08 p.m.

Fire was found in an eighth floor room after an initial call said there was smoke coming from cleaning machines. The accidental fire was caused by an electrical short in a commercial floor drying fan, AFD said.

No one was injured in the fire, which caused $50,000 in damage.

The 37-story building features prominently in the Austin skyline, positioned directly behind Austin City Hall and the First Street Bridge. ACL Live at the Moody Theater is located at the base of the high-rise.