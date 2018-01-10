Accidental fire led to evacuation of downtown Austin’s W Hotel

By Published: Updated:
W Hotel at 200 Lavaca St. in downtown Austin evacuated due to a fire on Jan. 10, 2018 (Austin Fire Department Photo)
W Hotel at 200 Lavaca St. in downtown Austin evacuated due to a fire on Jan. 10, 2018 (Austin Fire Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters put out a second-alarm fire inside the W Hotel in downtown Austin, Wednesday afternoon. People evacuated from the building are being allowed to return.

Crews responded at 2:45 p.m. to the hotel and residential building at 200 Lavaca St. and reported the fire was out at 3:08 p.m.

Fire was found in an eighth floor room after an initial call said there was smoke coming from cleaning machines. The accidental fire was caused by an electrical short in a commercial floor drying fan, AFD said.

No one was injured in the fire, which caused $50,000 in damage.

The 37-story building features prominently in the Austin skyline, positioned directly behind Austin City Hall and the First Street Bridge. ACL Live at the Moody Theater is located at the base of the high-rise.

W Hotel at 200 Lavaca St. in downtown Austin evacuated due to a fire on Jan. 10, 2018 (Austin Fire Department Photo)
W Hotel at 200 Lavaca St. in downtown Austin evacuated due to a fire on Jan. 10, 2018 (Austin Fire Department Photo)
W Hotel at 200 Lavaca St. in downtown Austin evacuated due to a fire on Jan. 10, 2018 (Austin Fire Department Photo)
W Hotel at 200 Lavaca St. in downtown Austin evacuated due to a fire on Jan. 10, 2018 (Austin Fire Department Photo)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s