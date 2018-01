ALVIN, Texas (KXAN) — It’s a sight people expect from the Congress Ave. bridge in Austin, not a Walmart outside Houston: dozens of bats flying around.

A shopper captured video of the small bats flitting through the store in Alvin, Texas, on Monday. She said store employees tried to shoo the bats out an exit door.

“They’re everywhere,” a woman says in the video.

A Walmart spokesperson says the company is aware of the problem and working to safely remove the bats.