Two children killed in Cedar Park crash on W. Whitestone Blvd.

By Published: Updated:
Two children died in a two-vehicle crash on W. Whitestone Boulevard and Walton Way in Cedar Park on Jan. 10, 2018. (KXAN Viewer Photo)
Two children died in a two-vehicle crash on W. Whitestone Boulevard and Walton Way in Cedar Park on Jan. 10, 2018. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Cedar Park are working a two-vehicle crash that killed two children Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the crash involving a car and truck happened just before 4 p.m. at the corner of West Whitestone Boulevard (FM 1431) and Walton Way. The area where the crash happened is in front of the Walmart.

Both of the children who died were in the same vehicle, although police have not indicated which vehicle.

Westbound traffic on West Whitestone Boulevard is shut down at this time. Drivers should avoid the area as police investigate the crash.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s