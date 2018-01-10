Two children killed in Cedar Park crash on W. Whitestone Blvd.

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Cedar Park are working a two-vehicle crash that killed two children Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the crash involving a car and truck happened just before 4 p.m. at the corner of West Whitestone Boulevard (FM 1431) and Walton Way. The area where the crash happened is in front of the Walmart.

Both of the children who died were in the same vehicle, although police have not indicated which vehicle.

Westbound traffic on West Whitestone Boulevard is shut down at this time. Drivers should avoid the area as police investigate the crash.