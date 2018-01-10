Too many food trucks: Austin food park shuts down citing crowded market

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Once one of the features that kept Austin weird and made the city unique, food trucks are now so common, people in the industry say it’s creating issues.

Sarah Hannon, owner of Midway Food Park at 1905 S. Capital of Texas Hwy says the saturation of food trucks in the Austin market is forcing her to close down the food truck park she’s been running for nearly five years.

“When we first opened the park, it was when all of the trailers on Congress were getting moved off because of development, and so there was a real need for this,” Hannon said. “We built it out and it was great, but it seems like over the last four and a half years, the food truck industry has just blown up in town, and every single person has figured out that they can shave off a little piece of their parking lot.”

Hannon says with food trucks popping up on every corner downtown, people are walking to them, rather than driving to her park. She says only three food trucks remain in her park, and she’s not bringing in enough revenue to keep it open as-is.

Hannon says the Midway’s lights aren’t going out for good, however.

“We’re just evolving,” she says.

Hannon says the food truck park will close down at the end of January, then she’ll spend a month renovating the outdoor space. She plans to open it back up as an outdoor event venue at the beginning of March.

“It’s such a great space that’s outdoors to hold events, and we have plenty of parking,” Hannon said, adding its proximity to downtown makes it easy to rideshare to and from.

Hannon says the venue will hold around 2,500 people. For music events, she says a stage will be brought in on the back half of the property not currently being used. She will also keep the food truck hook ups in place, so that food trucks can come back out during weekend events.

“It’s still going to be a place to have your fun events, and the family will still be able to come out,” she said. “It’s just not going to be open day to day.