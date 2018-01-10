Texas guard Andrew Jones battling leukemia

By Published: Updated:
Butler's Kamar Baldwin (3) prevents Texas' Andrew Jones from driving the baseline in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez)
Butler's Kamar Baldwin (3) prevents Texas' Andrew Jones from driving the baseline in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin athletics department confirms sophomore Andrew Jones has been diagnosed with leukemia.

The Texas guard from Irving, Texas recently returned to Texas but he’s been playing sparingly. At the time, Coach Shaka Smart indicated Jones had been lacking energy. 

According to a press release by the university, in the past few weeks, Jones has been undergoing tests and evaluations and has begun treatments

“Speaking for our entire team and staff, we love Andrew and will do everything we can to support his family and help him get back to health,” said Smart in a statement. “I want to thank everyone for being respectful of the privacy that the Jones family needs at this time.”

Jones opted to come back to Texas instead of entering the NBA draft. He was UT’s leading scorer before missing four games after suffering a broken wrist at VCU on Dec. 5. Jones came back on Dec. 29, but played just five minutes against Kansas and then 11 minutes against Iowa State on Jan. 1.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s