Texas dental chain settles after allegations of unnecessary procedures on children

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - Dentist /doctor light
FILE - Dentist /doctor light

HOUSTON (AP) — A chain of dental clinics has agreed to pay about $24 million in civil penalties to settle allegations that it submitted Medicaid claims for unnecessary dental procedures on children.

A Justice Department statement Wednesday said the federal government would receive more than $14 million of the settlement reached by Marietta, Georgia-based Benevix LLC and its Kool Smiles clinics. Texas and 16 other states will share almost $10 million, and three whistleblowers will share more than $2.4 million.

Prosecutors accused Benevis and Kool Smiles of performing medically unnecessary procedures on children between January 2009 and December 2011.

Lawsuits filed by the would-be whistleblowers in Connecticut and West Texas triggered the investigation.

A Benevis statement denies wrongdoing, blaming “professional disagreements between qualified dentists” in determining the necessity and cost of care.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s