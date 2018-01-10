Students allegedly strip searched at East Texas high school

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) — Multiple agencies are investigating disturbing claims made at an East Texas high school.

Crockett Police Department released a statement Tuesday evening in regard to two students who are believed to have been inappropriately stripped searched at Crockett ISD.

Back on Nov. 2, 2017, Crockett police received a report of a high school student who was the victim of an inappropriate strip search. The complainant stated he was accused of bringing contraband onto campus.

The 15-year-old student claims he was pulled from class to an office by two male teachers, a disciplinary alternative education program administrator and another teacher who stated they were a law enforcement officer. The student was then allegedly made to take off his clothes and drop his boxers to his ankles. No contraband was found on the student.

Later on the same day, a Crockett police officer was contacted, but not until the situation had been resolved. The DAEP administrator reported the student searched was the wrong person.

Houston County officials are now seeking to charge one teacher with official oppression and impersonating a public servant. The DAEP administrator faces a charge of official oppression only.

On Tuesday, Crockett Police received another complaint on a similar circumstance. The parent of a 15-year-old said their child had also been strip searched for contraband at Crockett High School back in October.

The student involved stated they were searched by a law enforcement officer and an administrator.

Crockett Police are concerned there is a pattern of behavior and ask anyone with children at Crockett High School to see if they were strip searched.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 936-544-2021. The TEA and CPS have been notified and are conducting their own investigations.