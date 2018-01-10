Police search for Austin man who scammed woman out of an RV

Person who took money for an RV but never delivered it. (Austin Police Department)
Person who took money for an RV but never delivered it. (Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who cashed a cashier’s check for the sale of an RV in Austin never actually gave the buyer the RV she bought.

The Austin Police Department released surveillance photos of the suspect with the hopes of identifying him. Police say on Oct. 28, 2017, the victim saw an ad on Craiglist listing an RV for sale. The victim said she corresponded with the “owner” and he asked her to send him a cashier’s check.

The suspect then proceeded to cash the check — the amount of which APD is not disclosing — at a bank in Austin, but never showed up to hand over the RV. The suspect has since cut all ties with the victim. The photos of the suspect were taken when he went to cash the check.

