All clear given after gunshots heard near Johnson Wildflower Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in southwest Austin reported gunshots nearby Wednesday afternoon. The all clear was given around 4:45 p.m.

The University of Texas Police Department and Austin Police Department were both working the 911 call. Austin police say the shots possibly came from someone who is doing target practice, but they’re still investigating.

UT police initially said staff were evacuating, but corrected their tweet minutes later to say that no evacuation took place.