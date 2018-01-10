Man, girlfriend found with 70 pounds of cocaine in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A woman and man were found to have more than 70 pounds — or 35 kilos — of cocaine in their car Tuesday by Fayette County deputies during a traffic stop.

Sheriff Keith Korenek says Cesar Garcia-Villalon, 20 and Paola Trejo-Gonzalez, 21, both from Mexico, were pulled over on Interstate 10 near Flatonia around 2:43 p.m. for a traffic violation.

Sgt. Randy Thumann, with his K9 partner Lobos, became suspicious the car was hauling narcotics after speaking with the couple. After Garcia-Villalon consented to a search, Lobos swept the outside of the car and alerted his partner to the presence of narcotics.

Lobos then followed the odor inside to the car seats. Aftermarket compartments were found built into every seat in the car, where the cocaine was hidden. The cocaine has an estimated street value of $3 million.

The couple was arrested on charges of felony cocaine possession and booked into the Dan R. Beck Justice Center in La Grange.