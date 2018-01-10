Man, girlfriend found with 70 pounds of cocaine in Fayette County

By Published:
Fayette County deputies flank K9 Lobos after finding 35 kilos of cocaine in a car during a traffic stop on I-10 near Flatonia on Jan. 9, 2018 (Fayette County Sheriff's Office Photo)
Fayette County deputies flank K9 Lobos after finding 35 kilos of cocaine in a car during a traffic stop on I-10 near Flatonia on Jan. 9, 2018 (Fayette County Sheriff's Office Photo)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A woman and man were found to have more than 70 pounds — or 35 kilos — of cocaine in their car Tuesday by Fayette County deputies during a traffic stop.

Sheriff Keith Korenek says Cesar Garcia-Villalon, 20 and Paola Trejo-Gonzalez, 21, both from Mexico, were pulled over on Interstate 10 near Flatonia around 2:43 p.m. for a traffic violation.

Sgt. Randy Thumann, with his K9 partner Lobos, became suspicious the car was hauling narcotics after speaking with the couple. After Garcia-Villalon consented to a search, Lobos swept the outside of the car and alerted his partner to the presence of narcotics.

Lobos then followed the odor inside to the car seats. Aftermarket compartments were found built into every seat in the car, where the cocaine was hidden. The cocaine has an estimated street value of $3 million.

The couple was arrested on charges of felony cocaine possession and booked into the Dan R. Beck Justice Center in La Grange.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s