Man celebrates 100th Whataburger visit with hilarious video

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — When you love Whataburger, you’re not afraid to show it. A San Antonio man did just that to celebrate a milestone for meals bought from the restaurant, commemorating the moment with a video.

Tommy Guitron posted the video about two months ago. In it, he can be seen wearing a makeshift crown, sash and scepter crafted from Whataburger meal wrappers and bags. The video is accompanied by very royal-sounding music.

In the post, he says he celebrated joining the “Whataburger 100 Club” after racking up 100 visits on his app.

Guitron appears to be a major Whataburger fan — his Facebook profile picture features him wearing a Whataburger hat sticker, and another video highlights his meal with “If you’re thankful and you know it, clap your hands,” playing in the background.

Recently another Whataburger fan celebrated Christmas with a uniquely-themed light display.