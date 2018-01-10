Man accused of stealing KISS, Star Wars memorabilia arrested

Investigators in San Angelo recovered KISS and Star Wars memorabilia on Jan. 5, 2018 (KLST Photo)
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) — A San Angelo man faces burglary and possession charges in an active investigation of missing music memorabilia.

The investigation began on Dec. 29, when San Angelo police received a report of a burglary that occurred at Southland Storage on 4940 Southland Boulevard. The victim said his extensive collection of KISS memorabilia, which included shirts, records, action figures and magazines, had been stolen from his storage unit.  A Star Wars action figure collection was also among the items stolen during the burglary, which was captured on surveillance video.

Michael W. Roehr, 50 (San Angelo Police Department Photo)
After receiving a tip about the suspect’s identity and location of the stolen collectables, SAPD Detectives obtained and served a Search and Arrest warrant at a residence in in the 800 block of N. Van Buren Street around noon on Jan. 5.  Police seized a portion of the stolen collection and arrested Michael W. Roehr, 50, of San Angelo. The recovered property was given back to the victim.

Additional charges and arrests could occur, pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.

