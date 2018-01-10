Jason’s Deli customer credit card information possibly stolen

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People who have dined at Jason’s Deli recently and paid with a credit card should keep a close eye on their account activity after the restaurant determined their payments were compromised.

Jason’s Deli says they were notified of the possible data breach a few days before Christmas by payment processors and then posted about the breach on their Facebook page on Dec. 28. According to the company, MasterCard security personnel had discovered a large quantity of payment card information appeared for sale on the “dark web” and initial information indicated that some of the data may have come from various Jason’s Deli locations.

The company says it doesn’t know how many customers were affected but it appears the information was stolen from “multiple retailers.” The company is also working to determine how long the information was compromised.

In the meantime, customers should continue monitoring their credit card records and if they have questions, they can contact Jason’s Deli at 409-838-1976.

The chain headquartered in Beaumont, Texas operates or franchises 266 restaurants in 28 states.